Penn State’s top WR target Tyseer Denmark officially decommits from Oregon

It’s been a struggle for Penn State to add wide receivers to the 2024 recruiting class so far. With zero commitments from that position as of now, there has been a big focus for James Franklin and his staff to start landing some receivers.

Penn State got some major news on Sunday when one of their top targets, Tyseer Denmark, officially decommitted from Oregon. This comes on the heels of Denmark taking an official visit to Penn State over the weekend and 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions putting the Nittany Lions as the favorites to land the four-star receiver.

Despite being committed to the Oregon Ducks since November 2022, Franklin was still in contact with Denmark hoping to eventually flip him to Penn State.

Denmark is from Philadelphia and is one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania. On3’s industry rankings list the 5’10” 185-lb prospect as the third-best player in Pennsylvania and the number 40 overall wide receiver in the class of 2024.

It seems like the persistence throughout the recruitment of Denmark is paying off for Franklin. In addition to the Crystal Ball predictions favoring Penn State, now On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Nittany Lions as the major favorites with a 76.4% chance to land one of their top targets.

Franklin has made it clear how much he wants the state’s best players to stay home at Penn State. It doesn’t seem like he was willing to concede that Denmark would not be playing his college football in Happy Valley.

There has been no official date set for when Denmark will announce his new commitment date, but it could be announced sooner rather than later he has decided on Penn State for his next school.

