Penn State’s top wide receiver target shares thoughts after official visit

There were tons of players in Happy Valley this past weekend to visit Penn State in an official fashion. With so many top targets on their board coming to see the program, it’s hard to really narrow down who the Nittany Lions prioritized with work still left to be done across multiple positions.

However, it’s been known that four-star wide receiver Quincy Porter is their top wide receiver target as he sits as the No. 49 player in the 2025 class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and the eighth-best at his position.

Simply put, this is the biggest target for Marques Hagans and one that would make a statement if the Nittany Lions are able to land the New Jersey prospect.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, there’s a thought that he can impact any program in the country immediately, something Penn State has leaned into during their recruitment of him.

Getting him on campus was already a majors step as the Nittany Lions are battling it out with Ohio State and Michigan, both programs he will take official visits to later in June.

It was unknown what his true level of interest in Penn State was, but all reports indicate he is truly considering them as an option.

His comments coming out of this trip seem to suggest that, as well.

Porter spoke with Brian Dohn of 247Sports about his official visit and it sounds like the Nittany Lions made a strong impression. He considers them “up there” based on the relationships he’s developed with the coaching staff and said hanging with the players and coaches were highlights of the weekend. He was also able to get a better gauge of how he would be utilized in the offense, calling his fit “good.” He continued to highlight his positive view of the coaching staff (subscription required).

Winning this recruitment will not be easy.

Ohio State is known for landing top players at this position, and Michigan coming off a national championship will be tough to compete against.

However, this is another positive step in his recruitment after getting him on campus, and hopefully, Penn State was able to do enough early where they can still be in the running after his trips elsewhere.

