Penn State’s top transfer portal WR target commits to Colorado

Wide receiver is the most important thing that Penn State needs to address this offseason when looking for upgrades in the transfer portal.

With all the heat the offense and quarterback Drew Allar received this past year, much of it was due to their below-average receiver room that had difficulty separating and holding onto the ball.

Getting Julian Fleming is a good start, but with so many questions about the players currently in that room, adding more players would certainly be welcome.

The Nittany Lions were prioritizing LaJohntay Wester who entered the portal after spending four years with Florida Atlantic.

Wester is a 5’11” 167 pounder who was really productive at the Group of 5 level, catching 252 balls for 2,703 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in his career there.

This past season, he had his career best production with 108 catches, 1,168 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Penn State was heavily recruiting the upperclassman in the transfer portal before he committed to Colorado as announced on his social media page.

Colorado’s current quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, publicly campaigned for Wester to come to Boulder for the upcoming season and it looks like those efforts worked.

Penn State will now have to turn their attention to others who are available in the portal after missing out on two of their top wide receiver targets with Georgia landing Miami transfer, Colbie Young, back in December 2023.

Fleming is a nice addition, but based on how the unit look last year, the Nittany Lions will need to continue searching for others who could potentially impact the team immediately.

Wide receiver continues to be the topic of conversation for Penn State after missing out on one of their top targets.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire