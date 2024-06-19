Penn State’s top remaining CB target sets commitment date

Penn State was able to land two cornerbacks a week apart when top 100 player Daryus Dixson and elite New Jersey recruit Jahmir Joseph verbally committed to the Nittany Lions. Both those players are now ranked as the top prospects in Penn State’s 2025 class, boosting their overall profile into being considered one of the best in the country.

As nice as that is right now, they’re still focused on landing the remaining top targets on their board so they can put together a well-rounded group that has talent across multiple different positions.

To do that, the Nittany Lions are looking to land their fourth cornerback of this cycle as their top remaining target, Brandon Finney, is still uncommitted.

The four-star Maryland native will commit next week on social media but he did not set an exact date. Coming out of his official visit to Happy Valley that took place this past weekend, Penn State is in a great position to land the coveted cornerback.

He called the trip a “10 out of 10” and told Blue White Illustrated he wanted to see how the players interacted with each other since he had already been to campus multiple times before that. His relationships with the coaching staff is great, so this was something that could have swayed his decision (subscription required).

The school he plays high school for, McDonogh, has been considered a Penn State feeder, but that doesn’t necessarily mean this will be an automatic win for the Nittany Lions.

They are trying to hold off Ohio State and South Carolina who he’s previously visited, and Oregon, who he’s seeing this upcoming weekend.

Penn State would love to get this one home considering Finney is ranked as the No. 131 player in this class by On3.

Their Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Nittany Lions favored to land the coveted cornerback at 30.7 percent, but they will be monitoring what takes place this weekend closely as they prepare for his decision next week.

