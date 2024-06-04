Penn State’s top instate WR target down to two schools after visit

Penn State is looking to bolster its 2025 recruiting class as it currently sits with 13 commitments in early June.

All cycles are different, but compared to how their class looked at this point last year, this one certainly leaves James Franklin and his staff with a lot of work remaining to ensure they land one of the premier groups in the country once again.

Because of how things worked out for the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers in 2023, a lot of attention has been given to this group and coach Marques Hagans’ ability to land some of the top targets on their board.

With Lyrick Samuel being the only wide receiver commit so far, there are nervous fans as Penn State entered the official visit portion of the calendar that they might not be able to field a strong class.

Their top instate target Lex Cyrus was on campus this past weekend in what set up to be a huge visit.

The 5-foot-10 speedster has been at the top of their board for a long time, sitting as a four-star recruit and ranked No. 109 in the class and the 17th-best at his position according to On3.

For a while, Cyrus has been seen as someone who will commit to the Nittany Lions, but with Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Miami lurking, this process is still not done.

However, Brian Dohn of 247Sports says that Penn State could be getting closer to landing wide receiver coming out of this weekend as he told him it’s down to the Nittany Lions and South Carolina. It was his sixth trip to Happy Valley so this was to gain more comfort with the program. He left with a better understanding of how they will look to utilize him and told Dohn he “enjoyed the visit” (subscription required).

This is huge for Penn State as his only other scheduled official visit is to South Carolina this upcoming weekend.

Depending on how things go with that trip, the Nittany Lions could land their second wide receiver in the 2025 class soon.

