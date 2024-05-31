Penn State in top four of coveted 2025 four-star safety

Penn State has a massive weekend starting on Friday as they welcome in tons of recruits for official visits. These are going to be massively important in determining if the Nittany Lions are going to put together another top recruiting class nationally.

As they are welcoming in many of their top targets who remain uncommitted, there are very few players, if any, who the Nittany Lions want to land than Kainoa Winston.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety is cousins with current Penn State safety KJ Winston.

Outside of the family ties, the Maryland native is also an elite recruit in his own regard, sitting as a four-star and being ranked as the 43rd-best player in the 2025 class and No. 3 at his position by 247Sports.

Ahead of his official visits beginning this weekend, he dropped his top four school list that included Penn State.

The other three who made the cut are Michigan, the program he’s visiting starting Friday, Oregon and North Carolina.

It should come as no surprise that these are the four schools who made his list as they are the four he’s scheduled to visit, but this at least makes it official ahead of his travel.

Penn State is hoping that the family connection and how Winston personally feels about their program will get them over the finish line.

He previously said he likes safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.

“He’s someone that I think anyone would want to get coached by. We were chopping it up during lunch and I felt like I knew him for years. He also taught me some things during the day in and outside of football,” Winston told On3.

There are formidable programs who the Nittany Lions have to battle in order to get this done, but On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has them as the favorites to land the coveted four-star at 35.3 percent, followed by North Carolina at 26.5 percent, and Michigan at 15.3 percent.

Winston will be in Happy Valley for an official visit starting June 7.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire