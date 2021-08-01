Penn State in top four for Class of 2023 four-star tight end

Penn State is closing in on signing its top-rated recruiting class under James Franklin with an impressive Class of 2022 haul. But the work on the 2023 class is already underway for the Nittany Lions. Already with one recruit on the board for the next recruiting cycle, Penn State is officially in stiff competition for one of its top tight end targets for the Class of 2023.

Ty Lockwood, a four-star tight end from Tennessee, recently announced his top four as his recruiting process continues. Penn State was among those in Lockwood’s top four, and it looks like Penn State will have some serious competition to work against.

As shared by Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, via Twitter, Lockwood has listed Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State, and South Carolina in his top four.

NEW: 2023 four-star TE Ty Lockwood has a top four of #FSU, #OhioState, #PennState and #SouthCarolina. He’s taken numerous visits this summer and a decision could be nearing for one of the top juniors in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/xyQZ3gKGXQ — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 31, 2021

while we do not know when Lockwood is expected to make his decision, this will certainly be one to keep a close eye on.

Lockwood recently made an unofficial visit to Florida State as power conference offers continue to come in for the Tennessee native. It was reportedly the first visit he has taken, and no official visits are currently reported. Penn State extended its offer last November.

