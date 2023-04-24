Penn State in top 8 of 2024 four-star offensive lineman

The 2024 recruiting class for Penn State has been a rocket ship lately. They have catapulted into the top 10 for both the 247Sports and On3 national recruiting ranking databases. It’s been a step up from the impressive class that James Franklin secured in 2023 when they ended as the number 13 overall recruiting class.

Currently, there are 10 players committed in the 2024 class.

That hasn’t stopped coach Franklin and his coaching staff from going after as many good players as possible. On Friday, four-star offensive lineman Ethan Calloway cut his list of schools down to his top eight.

Calloway is a 6’7″ 307 pound prospect from North Carolina. He’s the 208th ranked player in the On3 Industry Rankings and their number 15 ranked offensive lineman. He has 20 scholarship offers from programs around the country.

Penn State is one of the top schools on his list along with Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, Florida, North Carolina and Auburn.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has North Carolina State as the favorites to land the four-star offensive lineman. Since they weren’t included in his top eight, the machine will have to be updated.

Out of the final eight schools on his list, he has visited LSU the most with three unofficial visits. They originally sat at a 11.2% chance to land Calloway according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Penn State was at 6.3% before his updated list of schools were announced on his Twitter page.

Offensive line has been a major priority for coach Franklin in recent years. There are currently two offensive lineman already committed to Penn State in the 2024 class who are both four-star prospects according to 247Sports.

There is currently no commitment date set for Calloway as of now.

