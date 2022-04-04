WE ARE… Penn State’s top 5 all-time recruits

It appears as of late that James Franklin and his Penn State staff have the recruiting game figured out for the most part. They have posted three straight classes inside the top 20 and most recently brought in their first big quarterback recruit in Drew Allar. Sadly though, the recruiting class being high ranked hardly means much. It comes down to coaching, team building, and most importantly because of themselves.

Spring ball is officially in full swing, and the Blue-White game is just weeks away, so as the latest recruiting class gets acclimated to State College why not look back? Look back at some of the best recruits to come into State College over the years based on the 247Sports rankings.

The top five has a good mix of new and old faces for Nittany Lions fans so for that make sure your legs are fresh for the back and forth.

Derrick Williams, WR, Class of 2005

In 2005,[autotag]Derrick Williams[/autotag] was one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and had planned on attending Florida before they fired Ron Zook. They replaced Zook with an up-and-coming coach who had just taken Utah to a BCS bowl, Urban Meyer. Williams didn’t like the change so he opened his recruiting back up and in came [autotag]Joe Paterno[/autotag].

Paterno and Penn State were coming off losing seasons in four out of the last five years and Williams saw an opportunity to help turn things around. He never was a huge part of the offense statistically but he was a do-it-all type for Paterno during his four years on the team. He would eventually be drafted by the Detroit Lions in round three of the 2009 draft but would only last two seasons in the Motor City. He would make stops in Pittsburgh and in the CFL with Toronto before leaving football in 2013.

Micah Parsons, DE/LB, Class of 2018

A fresh face enters the frame, [autotag]Micah Parsons [/autotag]is riding high currently coming off a rookie season where he was the unanimous defensive rookie of the year. He has made the transition to a hybrid type defensive player and is now a staple in the success of the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Before being drafted to Dallas in the first round of last year’s draft though, he was a staple on the Penn State defense. He was a consensus All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and a Dick Butkus award winner. He opted out of 2020 unfortunately so memories for Penn State fans will have to be the old ones but they were some good ones to hold onto.

Justin Shorter, WR, Class of 2018

Coming in with Micah Parsons in 2018,[autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag] was seen as a huge get for James Franklin and company. The team had receivers [autotag]Daesean Hamilton[/autotag] and [autotag]KJ Hamler [/autotag]on the team for his two seasons in State College. Ultimately he would decide to transfer during the winter of 2019 and enroll at the University of Florida.

Since going to Florida he has seen a limited role but he has been successful when involved. He is poised to be the main receiver on the team this upcoming season as they also look to bounce back from a letdown of a season in 2021.

Dan Connor, LB, Class of 2004

One of the better stories, if you are a Penn State fan, you can read is [autotag]Dan Connor[/autotag]’s. Connor would put together a stellar career as a Nittany Lion and be a two-time All-Big Ten and All-American as well as earning the Chuck Bednarik Award as the country’s top defensive player.

He would be drafted by the Carolina Panthers in round three of the 2008 NFL Draft but would only stay for three seasons. He would make stops around the league before calling it a career in 2013 but after he would pursue a career in coaching instead. He has coached in both the high school and college ranks but this February he actually signed on to be a defensive analyst on James Franklin’s staff this upcoming season.

Justin King, CB, Class of 2005

Another fun full-circle story for someone, [autotag]Justin King[/autotag] came onto campus in 2005 and had himself a career at the school. He would play both offense and defense his freshman season and by his junior season he had become an All-Big Ten corner in 2007 and that allowed him to declare for the draft as well. Best part? He earned a degree in Letters, Arts, and Science in just two and a half years.

Now you can find him in the same place you can Dan Connor. King signed on this winter to be a defensive assistant for James Franklin on his staff and looks to build up a coaching career of his own.

