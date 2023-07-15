Penn State in Top 5 of four-star Florida defensive lineman

Penn State is looking to continue adding to their already strong class of 2024. There are currently 22 players committed to the program and the class is ranked sixth nationally by 247Sports.

There are still uncommitted players that Penn State has high on their boards. James Franklin and his staff are continuing to push hard on prospects who are announcing their commitments in the summer months.

One of these players is Florida defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham. He has been a high priority of Penn State and first year defensive line coach Deion Barnes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cunningham is a 6’6″ 285 pound defensive lineman who is rated as a four-star prospect by the four major recruiting services. Penn State has been heavily recruiting him since 2021 when they first offered a scholarship.

On Friday, Cunningham cut his list of schools down to his top five. As expected, the Nittany Lions were included on his list. The other four schools who made it are Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL T.A. Cunningham is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 265 DL from Miami, FL will announce his College Decision on July 22nd 👀 Where Should He Go?https://t.co/IZWuuSgZiW pic.twitter.com/RBcmLARqq6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 14, 2023

On3’s industry rankings have Cunningham listed as the 28th best defensive lineman in the class and the 36th overall player in the state of Florida.

Advertisement

When discussing his decision to put Penn State in his top five, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett, “Penn State is definitely the place to become a great football player but also a better man. Coach Franklin and coach Barnes believe in me in a special type of way.”

Penn State is the only school that Cunningham has taken an official visit to during his recruitment. Whether that’s good enough for the Nittany Lions to land him is to be seen.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Miami as the big favorites to land the four-star with a 74.8% chance. Penn State sits in fourth with a 2.3% chance. However, those odds have not been updated since he cut his list of schools to five.

There are currently three defensive lineman committed to the Penn State in the class of 2024.

Advertisement

Cunningham will announce his decision on July 22nd.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

More Recruiting!

Penn State QB commit receives invite to Under Armour All-American Game

Penn State offensive line target in Florida sets commitment date

Recruiting experts make Penn State the favorite over Wisconsin and South Carolina for four-star OT

Updated On3 recruiting rankings gives big boost to Penn State commits

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire