Penn State in Top 5 of 4-star JUCO cornerback

Penn State continues to try and add to its top 10 recruiting class for 2024.

At the start of August, the Nittany Lions rank fifth in the nation and third in the Big Ten, marking one of their best classes ever under James Franklin.

The class could get another boost if they’re able to land four-star junior college cornerback Sione Laulea.

Laulea is a 6’4″ 180-pound cornerback from the state of California. He originally was part of the 2022 class in high school rated as a three-star before enrolling at the College of San Mateo. After spending two years there, he’s looking to make the jump into Division 1 football.

247Sports has him ranked as the number one class of 2024 JUCO player in the country.

The talented cornerback recently put out his top five schools list after taking his most recent visit to State College. On his list is Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma and USC.

Laulea has taken two visits to Penn State, one official back in early June and his most recent unofficial visit July 29.

On3 gives him a four-star rating as a prospect coming out of his JUCO years at San Mateo. If the Nittany Lions are able to land him, he would be their fourth four-star defensive back of the class and second four-star cornerback.

It’s believed that the biggest competition for Penn State in his recruitment will be Miami and Oregon.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Ducks a huge 83.6% chance to land the west coast native. Miami is second with 5.7% and Penn State is third with 4.0%.

However when speaking with Sean Fitz of BlueWhiteIllustrated, Laulea mentioned his mom enjoyed their visit to Penn State saying, “She loved it. All of the people, the environment, the academics that she sat through. She overall just trusted the community.”

The continued recruitment of the talented four-star JUCO corner will definitely be something to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire