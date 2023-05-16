Penn State in top 5 of 2025 QB making decision this week

James Franklin and his coaching staff have made it clear that they are looking to add quarterbacks in their 2024 class. Offensive coordinator is on the trail offering different quarterbacks across that class.

Even with that objective in mind, they are still actively looking ahead and trying to secure prospects in the class of 2025. Currently, they have three commitments from players in that class and sit at third in the national rankings according to the 247Sports database. There is no quarterback signed in that class as of now either, but there is a chance that could change this week.

After announcing his top 10 schools last week, four-star quarterback Cutter Boley dropped his list down to five and said he will be making his decision on May 18th.

After being included in the top 10, Penn State has also made it into his top five schools along with Kentucky, Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee.

Boley is a coveted prospect from Kentucky who On3’s industry rankings has as a top 40 prospect in the entire country for the 2025 class. He is a consensus top five quarterback in the class and Rivals has him ranked as their second best quarterback prospect.

Kentucky is the school that Boley has visited the most. He’s taken seven unofficial visits and has an official visit scheduled for June 9th this summer. He’s visited Tennessee six times, Michigan four times and Penn State twice on unofficial visits.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Kentucky a massive 95.3% chance to keep the coveted prospect in their state. Penn State is currently given a less than one percent chance.

Based on the timeline, it looks like Boley is going to commit to Kentucky on May 18th, however that doesn’t mean his recruitment is necessarily over. There is still a long way to go before Boley has to officially sign his National Letter of Intent.

He told On3, “I’m going to take some other official visits – probably to Penn State, Florida State, and maybe a few other ones.”

Penn State could still be in the running for this highly coveted prospect even if he commits to a different school this week.

