Penn State in Top 5 of 2025 4-star quarterback

Penn State has had a good string of quarterback commitments in the past few years.

They landed the number one player at the position in 2022 when signing Drew Allar. They followed that up with flipping three-star Elite 11 finalist Jaxon Smolik from Tulane to commit to them in 2023. In the 2024 class, they have four-star Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to the program as well.

Now, they have their sights set on another quarterback recruit in the class of 2025.

Ryan Montgomery is a four-star recruit from the state of Ohio. He is a 6’3″ 210 pound quarterback with a big arm constantly looking down the field to make explosive plays. He has good mobility in the pocket and shows speed when he runs on designed plays or is flushed outside.

The four-star prospect racked up just under 30 scholarship offers from schools across the country before cutting his list to five schools on Tuesday.

Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina are the programs that made his list.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 Four-Star QB Ryan Montgomery is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 215 QB from Findlay, OH is ranked as a Top 20 QB in ‘25 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cL78hCZOyg pic.twitter.com/TglqC7E1XS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 15, 2023

On3’s industry rankings have him as the 16th ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 and the 206th best player overall.

Prior to choosing his top five schools, Montgomery had visited Ohio State and Michigan the most with nine unofficial visits. He cut the Buckeyes as an option, but kept the Wolverines.

He’s visited Penn State four times with the last trip to Happy Valley coming in October 2022.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine had Ohio State as the favorites to land the instate quarterback with 22.8%, but didn’t make his top five. Michigan is currently second in the rankings with 20.0% and Penn State fourth with 6.4%.

The percentages should be updated soon to reflect the list that he’s put out as he starts planning out more visits during the fall.

Montgomery also told Chad Simmons of On3 that he would like to commit to a school before his senior year season. He’s not sure exactly when, but that’s the timeline he has at the moment.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire