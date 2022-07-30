Penn State Top 25 players for 2022: Olumuyia Fashanu

Penn State’s roster for the 2022 season has a good mix of returning veterans and experience and fresh new faces expected to jump in and contribute this fall. Nittany Lions Wire will be taking a look at 25 of the most important players on the roster for the 2022 season all throughout the month of July by profiling one player each day.

Each player should play some kind of role in the success of the Nittany Lions this season as James Franklin looks to lead Penn State back to winning enough games to be considered for a lucrative bowl game at the end of the season.

Penn State has a big question to answer this season with its offensive line. Olumuyia Fashanu is just one player who will look to show the line can be relied upon for an offense to truly take flight. With just one career start, Fashanu will take on a big role on the rebuilt offensive line in 2022.

2021 in review

After spending the entire regular season as a reserve option for the offensive line, Olumuyia Fashanu made his first career start in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas on Jan. 1. Fashanu stepped in at left tackle as the Penn State offensive line was without an injured Rasheed Walker.

Fashanu did make appearances in nine games for Penn State in 2021 during the regular season on offense and special teams. He saw playing time in an early-season matchup against Ball State that saw the Penn State offense explode for 493 yards. He also appeared in a game against Villanova in which Sean Clifford passed for a career-high 401 yards, becoming just the second 400-yard passer in Penn State history.

Fashanu also earned academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and he was a standout developmental squad player during the 2020 season as a true freshman.

Biggest question for 2022

Penn State’s entire offensive line is a bit of a question mark, and it is an area that head coach James Franklin says wants to prove itself before he hypes them up. That’s fair given the recent trends on the line. Fashanu and the rest of the offensive line will be left to answer whether or not this line ultimately improves in 2022 after a shaky 2021 season.

Fashanu is stepping into a key position blocking for Sean Clifford and making the jump to a full-time starter is a big challenge for any player with just one career start. So, naturally, the biggest question for Fashanu is whether or not he is ready to handle the responsibility of the position.

At left tackle, Fashanu has a big responsibility to protect Clifford, who has been banged up more than enough the past couple of seasons. And there will not be a lot of time to prove he is capable of the job as Penn State faces some early challenges on the road against Purdue and Auburn.

2022 will be a success if...

It’s pretty simple, really. If Fashanu helps to keep Clifford from missing any playing time, then the 2022 season will be a tremendous success for Fashanu. And if that is the case, then the entire offense may step forward as a result.

Fashanu is a former four-star recruit, so there are big exp[ectactions for him coming into the season in a big spot. His successor, Rasheed Walker, was a solid blocker, but Fashanu needs to be even better. If Fashanu can manage to hold on to the job for the entire season and keep some of the Big Ten’s top defensive ends from laying a hand on Clifford, good things will happen.

2022 will be a disappointment if...

We could know fairly early on if Fashanu is not equipped for the job as Penn State hits the road against a pair of dangerous teams in September. If Purdue and Auburn bring enough pressure off the edge to cause alarm about Fashanu, Penn State may have to consider making a change quickly in order to preserve the 2022 season. Things will only get tougher as the season goes on if Fashanu doesn’t work out at the position.

Fashanu not being in the starting mix by the midway point of the season would easily classify as a disappointment.

Realistic outlook for 2022

Penn State’s entire offensive line is under a bit of a microscope this season, as it should be. Fashanu is taking on a major role in the offensive game plan as a projected starting left tackle, playing a position where mistakes can blow up in a big way rather quickly.

But Fashanu is not scrub. The former four-star recruit will have something to prove, as will the entire line, but things are looking up for the entire line this season. Fashanu will be a patr of an improved offensive line, but we probably aren’t looking at a first-team All-Big Ten option just yet. But if the rest of the line performs, Penn State won’t need quite that caliber of play at the position.

Fashanu is in a good spot, albeit challenging. The good news is Penn State should feel good about what he brings to the line in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire