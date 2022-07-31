Penn State Top 25 players for 2022: Landon Tengwall

Penn State’s roster for the 2022 season has a good mix of returning veterans and experience and fresh new faces expected to jump in and contribute this fall. Nittany Lions Wire will be taking a look at 25 of the most important players on the roster for the 2022 season all throughout the month of July by profiling one player each day.

Each player should play some kind of role in the success of the Nittany Lions this season as James Franklin looks to lead Penn State back to winning enough games to be considered for a lucrative bowl game at the end of the season.

The offensive line is arguably the unit that needs the most improvement in 2022, and Landon Tengwall may be a part of the solution. Tengwall lacks experience but provides plenty of size to help beef up the offensive line’s effort this season as the entire line looks to redeem itself this fall.

2021 in review

Landon Tengwall, a four-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, appeared in three games last season for the Nittany Lions, including a pair of regular season appearances late in the season against Rutgers and Michigan State.

Tengwall was thrown into the mix against the Spartans on the road in the regular-season finale and helped protect [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] as he passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Tengwall also got a chance to play in the Outback Bowl. Although the game ended in a loss for Penn State, the youth on the offensive line provided some encouragement going into the offseason to prepare for the 2022 season. Tengwall was among the positives from the Outback Bowl.

That momentum carried into the spring for Tengwall.

Biggest question for 2022

As will be the recurring theme for the entire offensive line in Happy Valley this season, will Tengwall be able to live up to the hype and prove to be a legitimate Big Ten lineman against some of the top defensive lines Penn State will face this season?

Tengwall is stepping into a key role on the offensive line as a projected starter, but head coach James Franklin said during Big Ten media days he wants the entire offensive line to let their play do the talking for them, knowing there is something to prove as a unit after a tough 2021 campaign.

Tengwall came into the program with loads of talent, size, and potential. Now he gets the opportunity to live up to it on the field. Will he do so?

2022 will be a success if...

If Tengwall and the entire offensive line can come together and prove themselves early on in some tough road trips in September, then there is a good chance for some success in the trenches this fall.

Tengwall and others on the offensive line carry the weight of needing to help Penn State protect its quarterback and allow the running game going. If Clifford stays on the field and Penn State gets at least one 100-yard rusher in the first month of the season, that will be a step forward from last season. Penn State had zero 100-yard rushers last season. Paving a path for the running game to be a consistent weapon will bode well for the Nittany Lions.

Tengwall also needs to help anchor the left side of the line along with Olu Fashanu, as the two will carry the majority of the responsibility in protecting Sean Clifford in the backfield.

2022 will be a disappointment if...

An offensive line failing to allow the running game to get on track and allowing Sean Clifford to run for his life to try and extend plays early on will be quite an ominous sign of things to come. If Clifford is forcing passes and the running game is appearing to be stuck in the mud at the line of scrimmage, then Tengwall and the rest of the offensive line will be in need of some changes before things get too out of hand.

Tengwall being moved around or out of the mix would certainly be a disappointment given his clout coming into the program. Allowing defenders to work through the line too often will lead to some unfortunate results.

Realistic outlook for 2022

There is good reason to be optimistic about what Tengwall will help bring to the offensive line. Tengwall brings size needed to hold off some defenders at 6′-6″ and 332 lb coming into the season, according to his official bio page on Penn State’s website. He does lack experience, and that could lead to some growing pains early on or in some key spots along the way, so there is some concern for making some costly mistakes that should be expected.

But Tengwall may not take long to help solidify the offensive line’s ability to get a push up front as opposed to collapsing under pressure. Tengwall will be difficult to move back and get around, so count on Tengwall doing his part to allow the offense to prosper.

