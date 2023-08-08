Penn State in Top 12 of 4-star 2025 edge rusher

Penn State is starting to get to work on their class of 2025 recruiting. With their 2024 class almost wrapped up, they’ll start to shift more of their focus and resources to the younger class.

Three players have already committed to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2025, which is great start. They’ll have to maintain contact and relationships with those prospects as they’ll most likely continue to go through recruitment until they can officially sign.

James Franklin and his staff have their sights set on one of the most important targets in the class of 2025.

Zahir Mathis is a consensus four-star edge rusher from Philadelphia who is rated as the number one player in the state by the four major recruiting services.

He cut his list of schools down to his top 12 on Monday with Penn State making the list. Other programs included were Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, USC, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Florida and Texas A&M.

Everyone knows how much emphasis Franklin puts on keeping the best Pennsylvania players home and playing for Penn State.

He has gotten the number one player in the state to commit to the program three years in a row. Nick Singleton started the streak in 2022, followed by J'ven Williams in 2023 and Quinton Martin in 2024.

On3’s industry rankings have the 6’5″ 230 pound edge rusher as the number eight player at his position and the number 60 overall prospect in the country.

Penn State was the first school to offer Mathis back in May 2021. Since then, he’s visited the campus twice in unofficial capacity. His most recent visit came in mid-April of this year. He spent the month of June visiting multiple schools who made his list.

Right now, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State in the lead to land Mathis with a 28.7% chance. Ohio State sits second at 13.1% and South Carolina third at 11.3%.

This is a great start in an important recruitment effort that will definitely see a lot of effort and resources put in to secure the top rated player in the state four years in a row.

