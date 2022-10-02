Penn State into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama back to No. 1

After a couple of top 10 teams took their first losses of the season in Week 5 of the college football schedule, Penn State managed to wiggle its way into the top 10 of the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after a sloppy win at home against Northwestern.

Penn State has been moved up to No. 10 in this week’s coaches poll, a move up of two spots in the coaches poll this week. Penn State joins Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) in representing the Big Ten in the top 10.

Kentucky and NC State each lost their games in Week 5, which led to each falling out of the top 10 this week. NC State couldn’t keep up the pace with Clemson on Saturday night, and former Penn State quarterback Will Levis couldn’t quite lead Kentucky to a road win against Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss also moved up two spots in this week’s coaches poll to remain one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions.

Kentucky fell five spots to No. 13, and NC State fell four spots to No. 14.

The Kansas Jayhawks and UCLA Bruins were big movers up in the coaches poll this week. Kansas moved up 10 spots to make their first appearance in the coaches poll this season at No. 17. UCLA jumped up 19 places in the voting to come in at No. 19 after their upset of Washington. Both the Jayhawks and Bruins are 5-0 this season. TCU also cracked the top 25 this week at No. 18 after a 4-0 start was solidified with a blowout of Oklahoma.

Alabama moved back ahead of Georgia for No. 1 after the Crimson Tide pulled away on the road at Arkansas and Georgia struggled on the road against Missouri. Georgia is now No. 2.

Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh all fell out of the top 25 this week.

Here is a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 5.

Alabama – 1,568 points (34 first-place votes) Georgia – 1,545 (23) Ohio State – 1,492 (7) Michigan – 1,374 Clemson – 1,352 USC – 1,247 Oklahoma State – 1,225 Tennessee – 1,142 Ole Miss – 1,082 Penn State – 990 Utah – 919 Oregon – 823 Kentucky – 811 NC State – 732 Wake Forest – 668 BYU – 594 Kansas – 433 TCU – 425 UCLA – 421 Kansas State – 324 Syracuse – 306 Baylor – 230 Mississippi State – 194 Washington – 161 Arkansas – 141

Dropped Out: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes:

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

