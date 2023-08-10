Penn State in Top 10 of elite 2025 running back

Very sneakily, Penn State is moving into a potential “Running Back U” nickname to go along with their more known “Linebacker U” mantra.

With Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders in the NFL and current running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen making names for themselves, top running backs across the country are starting to take notice.

With four-star Kiandrea Baker already committed to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2025, another elite running back has Penn State on his radar.

Alvin Henderson is a consensus four-star prospect from the state of Alabama. The 5’9″ 185 pound running back has amassed over 70 offers throughout his recruitment process that started when he was a freshman in high school.

The elite prospect recently announced his top 10 schools earlier in the week, with Penn State making the cut.

Other schools that made his list include Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Florida State, Miami and Arkansas.

Henderson is rated as the number nine running back in the class of 2025 and the 89th overall player according to On3’s industry rankings.

Right now, it looks like the southern schools are leading the way in his recruitment.

He told On3, “My relationships are still growing with these schools. My connections with Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn are different because I have been around those programs more, but I still have my options open.”

Henderson is looking for relationships as he continues to go through the process.

“I am not going to rush things. Now that I have my top 10, I will see what coaches want to build relationships, who wants to get me on campus and who wants to help,” he said.

Penn State is one of three schools on Henderson’s list that he has not visited. He’s planning on going to State College early this season and see the campus.

Expect it to be an intense recruitment cycle heading into the fall because the elite running back would like to know his school before his senior year of high school.

“As I go through the season, I will take it slow, but by this time next year, I will be committed,” he told On3.

We’ll see if Penn State can make up some ground when Henderson takes his visit to Happy Valley.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire