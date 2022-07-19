Penn State’s all-time single-season 2,000-yard passers

Penn State has a storied history when it comes to running the football, but the newer generation of football and the way the game is played is seeing the quarterbacks begin to have a larger impact on the field. And the stats certainly back that up.

Penn State doesn’t have a long list of passers who have eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark through the air the way some other schools have, but it is more and more expected that a Penn State quarterback will not only pass for 2,000 yards in a season, but go for over 3,000 yards in a single year.

Three quarterbacks in Penn State have history have multiple 2,000-yard seasons but Trace McSorley is the only player in school history with multiple 3,000-yard seasons.

Trace McSorley, 2016

Trace McSorley

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

3,614 yards

Trace McSorley, 2017

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

3,570 yards

Matt McGloin, 2012

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

3,271 yards

Sean Clifford, 2021

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

3,271 yards

Daryll Clark, 2009

AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli

3,003 yards

Christian Hackenberg, 2014

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2,977 yards

Christian Hackenberg, 2013

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

2,955 yards

Kerry Collins, 1994

USA TODAY Sports

2,679 yards

Sean Clifford, 2019

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

2,654 yards

Anthony Morelli, 2007

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

2,651 yards

Daryll Clark, 2008

AP Photo/Andy Manis

2,592 yards

Trace McSorley, 2019

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2,530 yards

Christian Hackenberg, 2015

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2,525 yards

Tony Sacca, 1991

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2,488 yards

Anthony Morelli, 2006

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

2,424 yards

Zack Mills, 2002

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

2,417 yards

Michael Robinson, 2005

Domenic Centofanti/Getty Images

2,350 yards

Chuck Fusina, 1977

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2,221 yards

Todd Blackledge, 1982

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2,218 yards

Mike McQueary, 1997

Rick Stewart /Allsport

2,211 yards

Wally Richardson, 1995

USA TODAY Sports

2,198 yards

John Hufnagel, 1972

AP Photo/Charles Kelly

2,039 yards

Rashard Casey, 2000

Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

2,001 yards

