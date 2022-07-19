Penn State’s all-time single-season 2,000-yard passers
Penn State has a storied history when it comes to running the football, but the newer generation of football and the way the game is played is seeing the quarterbacks begin to have a larger impact on the field. And the stats certainly back that up.
Penn State doesn’t have a long list of passers who have eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark through the air the way some other schools have, but it is more and more expected that a Penn State quarterback will not only pass for 2,000 yards in a season, but go for over 3,000 yards in a single year.
Three quarterbacks in Penn State have history have multiple 2,000-yard seasons but Trace McSorley is the only player in school history with multiple 3,000-yard seasons.
Trace McSorley, 2016
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
3,614 yards
Trace McSorley, 2017
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
3,570 yards
Matt McGloin, 2012
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
3,271 yards
Sean Clifford, 2021
AP Photo/Barry Reeger
3,271 yards
Daryll Clark, 2009
AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli
3,003 yards
Christian Hackenberg, 2014
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2,977 yards
Christian Hackenberg, 2013
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
2,955 yards
Kerry Collins, 1994
USA TODAY Sports
2,679 yards
Sean Clifford, 2019
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
2,654 yards
Anthony Morelli, 2007
A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images
2,651 yards
Daryll Clark, 2008
AP Photo/Andy Manis
2,592 yards
Trace McSorley, 2019
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
2,530 yards
Christian Hackenberg, 2015
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2,525 yards
Tony Sacca, 1991
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
2,488 yards
Anthony Morelli, 2006
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
2,424 yards
Zack Mills, 2002
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
2,417 yards
Michael Robinson, 2005
Domenic Centofanti/Getty Images
2,350 yards
Chuck Fusina, 1977
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
2,221 yards
Todd Blackledge, 1982
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
2,218 yards
Mike McQueary, 1997
Rick Stewart /Allsport
2,211 yards
Wally Richardson, 1995
USA TODAY Sports
2,198 yards
John Hufnagel, 1972
AP Photo/Charles Kelly
2,039 yards
Rashard Casey, 2000
Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport
2,001 yards
