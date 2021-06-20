Penn State’s all-time records against every ACC member

Penn State has a long and storied history with a number of teams from the ACC, although the vast majority of that history took place before many of those schools ever joined the conference. Realignment changes over the years have given Penn State quite a history against the ACC’s membership without having too many experiences against the conference itself.

The ACC is home to many of Penn State’s longtime regional rivals such as Pittsburgh and Syracuse. It is also home to one of the teams that was the victim of Penn State’s second national championship, the Miami Hurricanes. Penn State and Boston College also have a little bit of history. With the ACC gobbling up many of the teams from the Big East, it seems fitting that Penn State would have the most history against the ACC today. Some Penn State fans would even prefer the Nittany Lions to be an ACC member instead of the Big Ten, but don’t hold your breath on Penn State leaving behind the Big Ten for a chance to join the ACC.

Here is a look at Penn State’s all-time records against each current member of the ACC. That includes schools like Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College, and Miami despite the majority of games played against those schools were played prior to their joining the ACC. Games played against longtime ACC member Maryland have been included in Penn State’s records vs. current Big Ten members.

All data referenced is credited to College Football Reference. Rankings referenced are AP Top 25 where available.

Note: Penn State has never faced Duke or Virginia Tech.

Louisville Cardinals

Curtis Enis of Penn State carries the football while in the grasp of defender Rashad Harris of Louisville during the Nittany Lions' 50-14 win over Louisville at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 7, 1996 (No. 7 Penn State 24, Louisville 7) Most recent meeting: September 20, 1997 (No. 1 Penn State 57, Louisville 21)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: October 12, 1974 (No. 15 Penn State 55, Wake Forest 0) Most recent meeting: October 12, 1974 (No. 15 Penn State 55, Wake Forest 0)

North Carolina State WolfPack

Matt Suhey (32) prepares to go through a hole in the North Carolina State line for a first down on Nov. 11, 1978. Missing tackle at left is Kyle Wescoe (57), North Carolina State linebacker. (AP Photo/Guise)

Games Played: 19 Record (winning percentage): 17-2 (.895) First meeting: October 16, 1920 (Penn State 41, North Carolina State 0) Most recent meeting: November 6, 1982 (No. 7 Penn State 54, North Carolina State 0)

Boston College Eagles

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 24 Record (winning percentage): 20-4 (.833) First meeting: October 8, 1949 (Penn State 32, Boston College 14) Most recent meeting: December 27, 2014 (Penn State 31, Boston College 30 OT; Pinstripe Bowl)

Syracuse Orange

Brandon Felder (85) eludes the tackle attempt of Syracuse Orange cornerback Keon Lyn (8) during a game in MetLife Stadium in 2013. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 71 Record (winning percentage): 43-23-5 (.641) First meeting: October 28, 1922 (Penn State 0, Syracuse 0) Most recent meeting: August 31, 2013 (Penn State 23, Syracuse 17; MetLife Stadium)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Penn State's Terry Smith steps away from Georgia Tech tacklers Willie Clay and Marcus Coleman (22) as he gains 25-yards on a pass completion from quarterback Tony Sacca in the first quarter of the Kickoff Classic on August 28, 1991 at Giants Stadium, N.J. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Games Played: 7 Record (winning percentage): 4-3 (.571) First meeting: October 29, 1921 (Penn State 28, Georgia Tech 7) Most recent meeting: August 28, 1991 (No. 7 Penn State 34, No. 8 Georgia Tech 22)

Virginia Cavaliers

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Games Played: 7 Record (winning percentage): 4-3 (.571) First meeting: September 8, 2012 (Virginia 17, Penn State 16) Most recent meeting: October 9, 1954 (No. 12 Penn State 34, Virginia 7)

Miami Hurricanes

Penn State linebacker Pete Giftopoulos, behind right, slams into Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde (14) for a sack in the third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl for the national championship. (AP Photo/Rob Schumacher, File)

Games Played: 13 Record (winning percentage): 7-6 (.538) First meeting: September 29, 1961 (Miami 25, No. 8 Penn State 8) Most recent meeting: September 1, 2001 (No. 2 Miami 33, Penn State 7)

Pittsburgh Panthers

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 93 Record (winning percentage): 47-42-4 (.527) First meeting: November 30, 1905 (Penn State 6, Pitt 0) Most recent meeting: September 14, 2019 (No. 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10)

Florida State Seminoles

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Games Played: 3 Record (winning percentage): 1-1-1 (.500) First meeting: December 30, 1967 (Penn State 17, Florida State 17; Gator Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 3, 2006 (No. 3 Penn State 26, No. 22 Florida State 23 OT; Orange Bowl)

Clemson Tigers

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 0-1 (.000) First meeting: January 1, 1988 (No. 14 Clemson 35, No. 20 Penn State 10; Citrus Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 1988 (No. 14 Clemson 35, No. 20 Penn State 10; Citrus Bowl)

North Carolina Tar Heels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 0-1 (.000) First meeting: October 2, 1943 (North Carolina 19, Penn State 0) Most recent meeting: October 2, 1943 (North Carolina 19, Penn State 0)

