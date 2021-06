Penn State’s all-time record against every American Athletic Conference member

Penn State does not have a tremendous amount of history against most members of the American Athletic Conference. But Penn State has a lopsided history in their favor against one member, the Temple Owls, and a slightly favorable all-time record against another, the Navy Midshipmen.

Games against other current members of the AAC have been limited to small numbers, with a handful of bowl matchups in the record books. The most recent meeting with the AAC came at the end of the 2019 season when Penn State topped Memphis in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl to date.

All data referenced is credited to College Football Reference. Rankings referenced are AP Top 25 where available.

If you want more, check out Penn State’s all-time records against current members of the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC.

Note: Penn State has never faced Tulsa.

East Carolina Pirates

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 21, 1985 (No. 10 Penn State 17, East Carolina 10) Most recent meeting: September 27, 1986 (No. 7 Penn State 42, East Carolina 17)

Memphis Tigers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: December 28, 2019 (No. 13 Penn State 53, No. 15 Memphis 39; Cotton Bowl) Most recent meeting: December 28, 2019 (No. 13 Penn State 53, No. 15 Memphis 32; Cotton Bowl)

South Florida Bulls

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 3, 2005 (Penn State 23, South Florida 13) Most recent meeting: September 3, 2005 (Penn State 23, South Florida 13)

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: December 22, 1979 (Penn State 9, No. 15 Tulane 6; Liberty Bowl) Most recent meeting: December 22, 1979 (Penn State 9, No. 15 Tulane 6; Liberty Bowl)

Temple Owls

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 45 Record (winning percentage): 40-4-1 (.900) First meeting: October 10, 1931 (Temple 12, Penn State 0) Most recent meeting: September 17, 2016 (Penn State 34, Temple 27)

Cincinnati Bearcats

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 9 Record (winning percentage): 8-1 (.889) First meeting: September 12, 1981 (No. 9 Penn State 52, Cincinnati 0) Most recent meeting: September 10, 2005 (Penn State 42, Cincinnati 24)

UCF Knights

AP Photo/Daily Record/Sunday News, Jason Plotkin

Games Played: 4 Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750) First meeting: August 31, 2002 (No. 24 Penn State 27, UCF 24) Most recent meeting: August 30, 2014 (Penn State 26, UCF 24; Croke Park Classic, Dublin, Ireland)

SMU Mustangs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 1-0-1 (.750) First meeting: January 1, 1948 (No. 5 Penn State 13, No. 4 SMU 13; Cotton Bowl) Most recent meeting: September 23, 1978 (No. 3 Penn State 26, SMU 21)

Houston Cougars

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 3 Record (winning percentage): 2-1 (.667) First meeting: November 14, 1964 (Penn State 24, Houston 7) Most recent meeting: January 2, 2012 (No. 20 Houston 30, No. 24 Penn State 14; Ticket City Bowl)

Navy Midshipmen

Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 37 Record (winning percentage): 19-17-1 (.527) First meeting: October 23, 1897 (Navy 4, Penn State 0) Most recent meeting: September 15, 2012 (Penn State 34, Navy 7)

