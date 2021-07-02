Penn State’s all-time record against every member of the Sun Belt Conference

Of all of the FBS conferences in college football, Penn State has the least head-to-head contact with the Sun Belt Conference. The Nittany Lions have played a member of the Sun Belt Conference just three times in program history, and one of those meetings took place before one of those current Sun Belt members was even playing FBS football.

And although Penn State has won all three of their meetings against the Sun Belt Conference, the last one nearly shook the entire program to start the season.

Here is a look at how Penn State fares all-time against schools currently in the Sun Belt Conference.

All data referenced is credited to College Football Reference. Rankings referenced are AP Top 25 where available.

Note: Penn State has never faced Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, or ULM.

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 1, 2018 (No. 10 Penn State 45, Appalachian State 38) Most recent meeting: September 1, 2018 (No. 10 Penn State 45, Appalachian State 38)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: August 30, 2008 (No. 22 Penn State 66, Coastal Carolina 10) Most recent meeting: September 1, 2018 (No. 10 Penn State 45, Appalachian State 38)

Georgia State Panthers

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 16, 2017 (No. 5 Penn State 56, Georgia State 0) Most recent meeting: September 16, 2017 (No. 5 Penn State 56, Georgia State 0)

