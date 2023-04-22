Penn State’s all-time first-round NFL draft picks

In the history of the NFL draft, only a handful of schools have had more players drafted by NFL franchises than Penn State. The Nittany Lions have sent over 360 players through the NFL draft over the years, and that number continues to climb every year. And when it comes to first-round picks, Penn State has had a solid number of those as well, including some top draft picks.

Lenny Moore, arguably the best player in Penn State football history, is appropriately the first player in program history to be selected by an NFL franchise in the NFL draft. Since then, Penn State players have been selected in the first round numerous times through the decades with players like Shane Conlan, Blair Thomas, Ki-Jana Carter, LaVar Arrington, Saquon Barkley, and Micah Parsons.

Here is a look at every first-round NFL draft pick in Penn State history, starting with the first.

Lenny Moore, Running Back

Year 1956 Pick 9 Team Baltimore Colts

Richie Lucas, Quarterback

Year 1960 Pick 4 Team Washington Redskins

Dave Robinson, Linebacker

Year 1963 Pick 14 Team Green Bay Packers

Ted Kwalick, Tight End

Year 1969 Pick 7 Team San Francisco 49ers

Mike Reid, Defensive Tackle

Year 1970 Pick 7 Team Cincinnati Bengals

Franco Harris, Running Back

Year 1972 Pick 13 Team Pittsburgh Steelers

Ed O'Neil, Linebacker

Year 1974 Pick 8 Team Detroit Lions

John Cappelletti, Running Back

Year 1974 Pick 11 Team Los Angeles Rams

Keith Dorney, Tackle

Year 1979 Pick 10 Team Detroit Lions

Bruce Clark, Defensive Tackle

Year 1980 Pick 4 Team Green Bay Packers

Booker Moore, Running Back

Year 1981 Pick 28 Team Buffalo Bills

Mike Munchak, Guard

Year 1982 Pick 8 Team Houston Oilers

Sean Farrell, Guard

Year 1982 Pick 17 Team Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Curt Warner, Running Back

Year 1983 Pick 3 Team Seattle Seahawks

Todd Blackledge, Quaretrback

Year 1983 Pick 7 Team Kansas City Chiefs

Kenny Jackson, Wide Receiver

Year 1984 Pick 4 Team Philadelphia Eagles

Shane Conlan, Linebacker

Year 1987 Pick 8 Team Buffalo Bills

D.J. Dozier, Running Back

Year 1987 Pick 14 Team Minnesota Vikings

Blair Thomas, Running Back

Year 1990 Pick 2 Team New York Jets

O.J. McDuffie, Wide Receiver

Year 1993 Pick 25 Team Miami Dolphins

Ki-Jana Carter, Running Back

Year 1995 Pick 1 Team Cincinnati Bengals

Kerry Collins, Quarterback

Year 1995 Pick 5 Team Carolina Panthers

Kyle Brady, Tight End

Year 1995 Pick 9 Team New York Jets

Jeff Hartings, Guard

Year 1996 Pick 23 Team Detroit Lions

Andre Johnson, Tackle

Year 1996 Pick 30 Team Washington Redskins

Curtis Enis, Running Back

Year 1998 Pick 5 Team Chicago Bears

Courtney Brown, Defensive End

Year 2000 Pick 1 Team Cleveland Browns

LaVar Arrington, Linebacker

Year 2000 Pick 2 Team Washington Redskins

Jimmy Kennedy, Defensive Tackle

Year 2003 Pick 12 Team St. Louis Rams

Michael Haynes, Defensive End

Year 2003 Pick 14 Team Chicago Bears

Bryant Johnson, Wide Receiver

Year 2003 Pick 17 Team Arizona Cardinals

Larry Johnson, Running Back

Year 2003 Pick 27 Team Kansas City Chiefs

Tamba Hali, Defensive End

Year 2006 Pick 20 Team Kansas City Chiefs

Levi Brown, Tackle

Year 2007 Pick 5 Team Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Maybin, Defensive End

Year 2009 Pick 11 Team Buffalo Bills

Jared Odrick, Defensive Tackle

Year 2010 Pick 28 Team Miami Dolphins

Saquon Barkley, Running Back

Year 2018 Pick 2 Team New York Giants

Micah Parsons, Linebacker

Year 2021 Pick 12 Team Dallas Cowboys

Odafe Oweh, Linebacker

Year 2021 Pick 31 Team Baltimore Ravens

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

Year 2022 Pick 16 Team Washington Commanders

