Penn State’s all-time first-round NFL draft picks

In the history of the NFL draft, only a handful of schools have had more players drafted by NFL franchises than Penn State. The Nittany Lions have sent over 360 players through the NFL draft over the years, and that number continues to climb every year. And when it comes to first-round picks, Penn State has had a solid number of those as well, including some top draft picks.

Lenny Moore, arguably the best player in Penn State football history, is appropriately the first player in program history to be selected by an NFL franchise in the NFL draft. Since then, Penn State players have been selected in the first round numerous times through the decades with players like Shane Conlan, Blair Thomas, Ki-Jana Carter, LaVar Arrington, Saquon Barkley, and Micah Parsons.

Here is a look at every first-round NFL draft pick in Penn State history, starting with the first.

Lenny Moore, Running Back

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1956

Pick

9

Team

Baltimore Colts

Richie Lucas, Quarterback

Johnny Unitas, left, Baltimore Colts quarterback, and Richie Lucas, Penn State University back, pose with awards at Philadelphia’s Maxwell Club on Feb. 1, 1960. AP Photo/Sam Myers

Year

1960

Pick

4

Team

Washington Redskins

Dave Robinson, Linebacker

Dave Robinson gives his induction speech at the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1963

Pick

14

Team

Green Bay Packers

Ted Kwalick, Tight End

Ted Kwalick (82) Penn State end, is flipped by two North Carolina State tacklers after missing a pass completion in the first period of their game at University Park, Pa., Nov. 11, 1967.  AP Photo/Paul Vathis

Year

1969

Pick

7

Team

San Francisco 49ers

Mike Reid, Defensive Tackle

Former Penn State and Cincinnati Bengals lineman Mike Reid tells an old story during the Legends Past and Present event benefitting the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation and Ken Anderson Alliance at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Syndication: Cincinnati Enquirer

Year

1970

Pick

7

Team

Cincinnati Bengals

Franco Harris, Running Back

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Year

1972

Pick

13

Team

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ed O'Neil, Linebacker

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1974

Pick

8

Team

Detroit Lions

John Cappelletti, Running Back

AP Photo/Paul Vathis

Year

1974

Pick

11

Team

Los Angeles Rams

Keith Dorney, Tackle

AP Photo

Year

1979

Pick

10

Team

Detroit Lions

Bruce Clark, Defensive Tackle

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1980

Pick

4

Team

Green Bay Packers

Booker Moore, Running Back

Buffalo Bills running back Booker Moore (34) carries the ball against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium. Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1981

Pick

28

Team

Buffalo Bills

Mike Munchak, Guard

USA TODAY Sports

Year

1982

Pick

8

Team

Houston Oilers

Sean Farrell, Guard

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1982

Pick

17

Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Curt Warner, Running Back

USA TODAY Sports

Year

1983

Pick

3

Team

Seattle Seahawks

Todd Blackledge, Quaretrback

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1983

Pick

7

Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Kenny Jackson, Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Year

1984

Pick

4

Team

Philadelphia Eagles

Shane Conlan, Linebacker

USA TODAY Sports

Year

1987

Pick

8

Team

Buffalo Bills

D.J. Dozier, Running Back

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1987

Pick

14

Team

Minnesota Vikings

Blair Thomas, Running Back

USA TODAY Sports

Year

1990

Pick

2

Team

New York Jets

O.J. McDuffie, Wide Receiver

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Year

1993

Pick

25

Team

Miami Dolphins

Ki-Jana Carter, Running Back

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1995

Pick

1

Team

Cincinnati Bengals

Kerry Collins, Quarterback

USA TODAY Sports

Year

1995

Pick

5

Team

Carolina Panthers

Kyle Brady, Tight End

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

Year

1995

Pick

9

Team

New York Jets

Jeff Hartings, Guard

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1996

Pick

23

Team

Detroit Lions

Andre Johnson, Tackle

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Year

1996

Pick

30

Team

Washington Redskins

Curtis Enis, Running Back

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Year

1998

Pick

5

Team

Chicago Bears

Courtney Brown, Defensive End

Doug Pensinger/Allsport

Year

2000

Pick

1

Team

Cleveland Browns

LaVar Arrington, Linebacker

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Year

2000

Pick

2

Team

Washington Redskins

Jimmy Kennedy, Defensive Tackle

AP Photo/Frank Franklin ll

Year

2003

Pick

12

Team

St. Louis Rams

Michael Haynes, Defensive End

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2003

Pick

14

Team

Chicago Bears

Bryant Johnson, Wide Receiver

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire

Year

2003

Pick

17

Team

Arizona Cardinals

Larry Johnson, Running Back

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2003

Pick

27

Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Tamba Hali, Defensive End

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2006

Pick

20

Team

Kansas City Chiefs

Levi Brown, Tackle

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2007

Pick

5

Team

Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Maybin, Defensive End

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2009

Pick

11

Team

Buffalo Bills

Jared Odrick, Defensive Tackle

Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2010

Pick

28

Team

Miami Dolphins

Saquon Barkley, Running Back

Saquon Barkley

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Year

2018

Pick

2

Team

New York Giants

Micah Parsons, Linebacker

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2021

Pick

12

Team

Dallas Cowboys

Odafe Oweh, Linebacker

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Year

2021

Pick

31

Team

Baltimore Ravens

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Year

2022

Pick

16

Team

Washington Commanders

