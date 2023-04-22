Penn State’s all-time first-round NFL draft picks
In the history of the NFL draft, only a handful of schools have had more players drafted by NFL franchises than Penn State. The Nittany Lions have sent over 360 players through the NFL draft over the years, and that number continues to climb every year. And when it comes to first-round picks, Penn State has had a solid number of those as well, including some top draft picks.
Lenny Moore, arguably the best player in Penn State football history, is appropriately the first player in program history to be selected by an NFL franchise in the NFL draft. Since then, Penn State players have been selected in the first round numerous times through the decades with players like Shane Conlan, Blair Thomas, Ki-Jana Carter, LaVar Arrington, Saquon Barkley, and Micah Parsons.
Here is a look at every first-round NFL draft pick in Penn State history, starting with the first.
Lenny Moore, Running Back
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1956
Pick
9
Team
Baltimore Colts
Richie Lucas, Quarterback
Johnny Unitas, left, Baltimore Colts quarterback, and Richie Lucas, Penn State University back, pose with awards at Philadelphia’s Maxwell Club on Feb. 1, 1960. AP Photo/Sam Myers
Year
1960
Pick
4
Team
Washington Redskins
Dave Robinson, Linebacker
Dave Robinson gives his induction speech at the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1963
Pick
14
Team
Ted Kwalick, Tight End
Ted Kwalick (82) Penn State end, is flipped by two North Carolina State tacklers after missing a pass completion in the first period of their game at University Park, Pa., Nov. 11, 1967. AP Photo/Paul Vathis
Year
1969
Pick
7
Team
Mike Reid, Defensive Tackle
Former Penn State and Cincinnati Bengals lineman Mike Reid tells an old story during the Legends Past and Present event benefitting the Andy and JJ Dalton Foundation and Ken Anderson Alliance at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Syndication: Cincinnati Enquirer
Year
1970
Pick
7
Team
Cincinnati Bengals
Franco Harris, Running Back
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Year
1972
Pick
13
Team
Ed O'Neil, Linebacker
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1974
Pick
8
Team
John Cappelletti, Running Back
AP Photo/Paul Vathis
Year
1974
Pick
11
Team
Keith Dorney, Tackle
AP Photo
Year
1979
Pick
10
Team
Detroit Lions
Bruce Clark, Defensive Tackle
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1980
Pick
4
Team
Green Bay Packers
Booker Moore, Running Back
Buffalo Bills running back Booker Moore (34) carries the ball against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium. Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1981
Pick
28
Team
Buffalo Bills
Mike Munchak, Guard
USA TODAY Sports
Year
1982
Pick
8
Team
Houston Oilers
Sean Farrell, Guard
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1982
Pick
17
Team
Curt Warner, Running Back
USA TODAY Sports
Year
1983
Pick
3
Team
Todd Blackledge, Quaretrback
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1983
Pick
7
Team
Kenny Jackson, Wide Receiver
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Year
1984
Pick
4
Team
Shane Conlan, Linebacker
USA TODAY Sports
Year
1987
Pick
8
Team
Buffalo Bills
D.J. Dozier, Running Back
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1987
Pick
14
Team
Blair Thomas, Running Back
USA TODAY Sports
Year
1990
Pick
2
Team
O.J. McDuffie, Wide Receiver
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK
Year
1993
Pick
25
Team
Ki-Jana Carter, Running Back
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1995
Pick
1
Team
Cincinnati Bengals
Kerry Collins, Quarterback
USA TODAY Sports
Year
1995
Pick
5
Team
Kyle Brady, Tight End
Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Year
1995
Pick
9
Team
New York Jets
Jeff Hartings, Guard
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1996
Pick
23
Team
Detroit Lions
Andre Johnson, Tackle
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Year
1996
Pick
30
Team
Washington Redskins
Curtis Enis, Running Back
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK
Year
1998
Pick
5
Team
Courtney Brown, Defensive End
Doug Pensinger/Allsport
Year
2000
Pick
1
Team
LaVar Arrington, Linebacker
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Year
2000
Pick
2
Team
Washington Redskins
Jimmy Kennedy, Defensive Tackle
AP Photo/Frank Franklin ll
Year
2003
Pick
12
Team
St. Louis Rams
Michael Haynes, Defensive End
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2003
Pick
14
Team
Chicago Bears
Bryant Johnson, Wide Receiver
Rick Scuteri-US Presswire
Year
2003
Pick
17
Team
Larry Johnson, Running Back
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2003
Pick
27
Team
Kansas City Chiefs
Tamba Hali, Defensive End
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2006
Pick
20
Team
Kansas City Chiefs
Levi Brown, Tackle
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2007
Pick
5
Team
Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Maybin, Defensive End
Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2009
Pick
11
Team
Buffalo Bills
Jared Odrick, Defensive Tackle
Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2010
Pick
28
Team
Miami Dolphins
Saquon Barkley, Running Back
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com
Year
2018
Pick
2
Team
Micah Parsons, Linebacker
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2021
Pick
12
Team
Odafe Oweh, Linebacker
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Year
2021
Pick
31
Team
Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Year
2022
Pick
16
Team
Washington Commanders