Penn State’s all-time best single-game rushing performances entering 2022

Penn State has always prides itself on two things; defense and running the football. The running game has been lacking as of late but with new high-ranking recruit Nick Singleton on campus there is much-needed renewed optimism.

No one is expecting record-breaking performances from Singleton anytime soon but the potential he has is limitless. Over the years there have been several names that are recognizable across the landscape of the sport who have played for Penn State. On top of that, there are Pro Football Hall of Famers who have Penn State as their alma mater.

For now, Nick Singleton will be looking to excel on a week-by-week basis but let’s say he has a big week. How big a week does he need to have in order to make this list of all-time single-game rushing records? See for yourself.

Larry Johnson, 327 yards vs. Indiana (2002)

Credit: Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Johnson, 279 yards vs. Michigan State and Illinois (2002)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Larry Johnson, 257 yards vs. Northwestern (2002)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

Curt Warner, 256 yards vs. Syracuse (1981)

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Shorty Miller, 250 yards vs. Carnegie Tech (1913)

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Pollard, 243 yards vs. Rutgers (1951)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Curtis Enis, 241 yards vs. USC (1996)

Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Bob Campbell, 239 yards vs. Syracuse (1968)

(AP Photo)

Curt Warner, 238 yards vs. Nebraska (1981)

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ki-Jana Carter, 227 yards vs. Michigan State (1994)

Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

