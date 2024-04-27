Penn State’s Theo Johnson drafted by New York Giants in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State tight end Theo Johnson was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft in round 4, 107th overall on Saturday, April 27.

Johnson has been with Penn State since 2020 where he played in seven games with one start as a freshman. The Windsor, Ontario native posted four receptions for 56 yards in his first collegiate campaign.

In 2021 Johnson played in 13 games with six starts where he tallied 19 receptions for 213 yards and his first touchdown.

As a sophomore in 2022, Johnson was tabbed to the Mackey Award Watch List. That season Johnson played in 11 games with nine starts as a tight end. Johnson accumulated 20 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson tied for fourth amongst Big Ten tight ends for receiving touchdowns that season.

This year Johnson played in every game with 32 catches for 325 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson had a long reception of 34 yards at Ohio State.

Johnson also posted one tackle against Indiana this season.

