Penn State targeting first recruit in the Mike Rhoades era

It has been an absolute home run during the transfer portal period for new head coach Mike Rhoades. He has immediately replenished the roster after there were legitimate concerns if they could even a field a team for the upcoming season. After the absences of graduating players, transfer portal entrants and incoming freshmen who asked for their NLI release, there were three scholarship players on the roster when Rhoades took over.

There are no longer concerns about whether a team can be fielded or not. With the roster pretty much solidified for the 2023-24 season, it’s time to turn the attention to the future and start building the program to look like how Rhoades wants it to look.

Recruiting has always been a major factor in the success of Penn State basketball. When they’ve recruited at an above average level for the program, they have success. When recruiting has stalled, there have been poor seasons.

Rhoades is getting to work trying to secure his first recruiting commitment at Penn State. Matt Gilhool was previously recruited by Micah Shrewsberry, but was re-offered by the new regime.

Rhoades and his staff are no stranger to recruiting at a high level. While at VCU, they put two of their recruits in the NBA and also secured the highest rated recruiting class in program history.

Gilhool is a rising 2024 prospect who is competing on the Under Armour Next travel circuit. He’s a 6’10” 205 pound forward from Elizabethtown, PA who has a versatile skill set.

When speaking with Jamie Shaw of On3 about Penn State he said, “Coach Rhoades and the new staff re-offered me after they got the job. They want basketball to be big up at State College. They’re a football school, but they’re really trying to get their basketball program to the highest level. My conversations with the new staff and with Coach Rhoades have been great. I really like what they have going on.”

Right now, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State as the massive favorites to land Gilhool with 100% chance. The only other school to offer him so far is Virginia Tech. That is expected to change as Gilhool has his senior year of high school still to play after impressing programs so far during the travel circuit.

Rhoades has his sites set on the three-star Pennsylvania prospect to be his first recruiting commitment since he’s taken over the job. We’ll see if he’s able to secure it or not.

