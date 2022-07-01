Penn State target is pushing back commitment date

Penn State was hoping to get some exciting recruiting news just after the July 4th weekend, but now the waiting game will play out just a little bit longer. Tony Rojas, a four-star linebacker from Virginia, has announced he will be pushing back his commitment date.

Originally scheduled to announce his college decision on July 5, Rojas says he will now be going public with his decision on July 14.

“I will be pushing [my] commitment day back to the 14th of July,” Rojas said on his Twitter account on Thursday. “Thank you to those staying patient. I will be sending out information about where and what time it will be at closer to the day.”

Penn State is viewed as the favorite to land the commitment from Rojas. All four crystal ball predictions on 247Sports currently are on the books for Penn State. The On3 prediction machine also gives Penn State a 95.1% chance of receiving the verbal commitment.

So, should Penn State be concerned with Rojas pushing back his commitment date? It may cause a slight uptick in unsteadiness on the recruiting trail, but there doesn’t appear to be a real disturbance in the recruiting process just yet for Penn State.

Rojas is set to decide between Penn State, Clemson, Georgia, and Miami. Rojas made official visits to Penn State and Clemson in June but did not make official visits to Miami or Georgia.

