Penn State takes a dip in latest USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank

Penn State managed to hold firm in the national polls during its bye week, but the latest FBS re-rank of all 131 teams in the country from USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg sees a slight downward shift for the Nittany Lions this week. With a small bit of shuffling of teams in the top 10, Penn State was bumped down two spots in this week’s edition of the FBS re-rank.

Penn State moved down two spots in Myerberg’s comprehensive re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams this week. Penn State saw UCLA and Tennessee each move ahead of them this week after a couple of impressive wins by the Bruins and Vols this past weekend. Tennessee moved up two spots to No. 6, also resulting in Oklahoma State being bumped down one spot to No. 7. UCLA was moved up one spot to No. 8 after its big win over Utah. Amid the reshuffling of those teams, Penn State moved from No. 7 down to No. 9 this week.

Myerberg has consistently had Penn State ranked higher in his FBS re-rank than the national polls since the start of the season, and that remains true here. Penn State was ranked No. 10 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 this week.

Alabama remains on top of the re-rank, and Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) are in the running for the top spot as well. Penn State will face Michigan this weekend and a home date with Ohio State looms. Myerberg notes that the matchup with the Nittany Lions could potentially help vault Ohio State into the top spot in the re-rank.

“The Buckeyes could potentially move up to No. 1. After a week off, they face Iowa and Penn State before the end of the month,” Myerberg said.

Illinois is the only other Big Ten team to appear in the top 25 of this week’s re-rank. The Illini moved up 25 spots to occupy the No. 20 spot. Minnesota, who comes to Penn State in Week 8, is ranked No. 29. That is why this three-game stretch on Penn State’s schedule is a make-or-break run for the Nittany Lions.

Check out the full FBS re-rank from Paul Myerberg here.

