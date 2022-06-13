Penn State stung by recruit flipping commitment to Georgia

Penn State has been putting together a terrific Class of 2023, but on Monday the Nittany Lions saw one coveted offensive lineman commitment flip to the reigning national champions. Joshua Miller announced soon Monday afternoon he was flipping his commitment to Georgia, a move that surely was unsettling for Penn State head coach James Franklin.

“I want to thank Penn State and the fans for taking a chance on me, supporting me, and loving me,” Miller said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “However, after sitting down with family, other role models, and listening to my heart I want to take my recruitment to another level.”

“With that being said, I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Georgia,” Miller concluded his statement.”

Miller is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, but a four-star recruit according to his On3 rating. Miller was lined up to beef up the Penn State offensive line with the other additions of Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, and J'ven Williams.

Miller is the second player to de-commit from Penn State’s Class of 2023. Previously, athlete Neeo Avery backed off his commitment to Penn State nearly four months after committing to the program.

Penn State’s current recruiting class is still in solid shape overall, but the loss of a decent offensive lineman certainly stings as the program is attempting to rebuild its offensive line stability.

