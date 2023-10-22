Penn State stumbles in updated US LBM Coaches Poll after loss

After taking its first hit in the loss column this season, it was expected Penn State would be due for a drop in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. That was indeed the case after an eventful Week 8 of college football, but the Nittany Lions didn’t take a huge fall in this week’s coaches poll.

Penn State dropped four spots down to no. 10 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Penn State was one of two teams in last week’s top 10 to lose its game this weekend, but Penn State at least managed to remain in the top 10. North Carolina, who previously occupied the no. 10 spot, fell seven spots down to no./ 17 after an upset loss to Virginia on Saturday night.

There was no change in the top five this week. Georgia remains on top with the no. 1 ranking and 58 first-place votes. Behind them is no. 2 Michigan (4 first-place votes) and Ohio State (2 first-place votes). Michigan destroyed Michigan State on Saturday night and Ohio State’s defense shut down the Nittany Lions earlier in the day.

With Penn State joining the 1-loss club, they do so as the fourth highest-rank team in the bunch. No. 7 Texas is the highest-ranked one-loss team in the US LBM Coaches Poll, followed by no. 8 Alabama and no. 9 Oregon.

Penn State is one of three Big Ten teams in this week’s coaches poll, along with Michigan and Ohio State. Iowa dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Minnesota and holding the no. 23 ranking a week ago. Iowa did receive votes in the others receiving votes category, as did Maryland and Wisconsin.

Future Big Ten members Washington (no. 5), Oregon, no. 22 USC, and no. 24 UCLA all appear in this week’s coaches poll.

James Madison makes its first appearance in program history in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week. The Dukes take the no. 25 spot with a record of 7-0 after being the first team among the others receiving votes category last week.

US LBM Coaches Poll – Week 8

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,586 (58) – 2 Michigan 8-0 1,522 (4) – 3 Ohio State 7-0 1,459 (2) – 4 Florida State 7-0 1,426 – 5 Washington 7-0 1,333 – 6 Oklahoma 7-0 1,283 +1 7 Texas 6-1 1,150 +1 8 Alabama 7-1 1,141 – 9 Oregon 6-1 1,089 +2 10 Penn State 6-1 1,056 -4 11 Ole Miss 6-1 931 +1 12 Oregon State 6-1 892 +1 13 Utah 6-1 866 +1 14 Notre Dame 6-2 688 +4 15 LSU 6-2 677 +4 16 Missouri 7-1 604 +4 17 UNC 6-1 574 -7 18 Louisville 6-1 451 +3 19 Air Force 7-0 374 +3 20 Tennessee 5-2 356 -5 21 Duke 5-2 350 -4 22 USC 6-2 269 -6 23 Tulane 6-1 202 +1 24 UCLA 5-2 195 +1 25 JMU 7-0 101 +1

