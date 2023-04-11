Penn State strikes in Florida again with commit from Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

A week after locking in a commitment from a four-star player from Jacksonville, Florida, Penn State has struck once more. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, a three-star cornerback from Jacksonville’s Mandarin High School, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions in the Class of 2024 to give Penn State another member of its rising recruiting class in the days leading up to the annual Blue-White Game.

Belgrave-Shorter, a 6′-0″ 180-pound cornerback, visited Penn State recently in an unofficial capacity along with his high school teammate. Belgrave-Shorter is also scheduled to make an official visit to the campus later this summer.

Belgrave-Shorter is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3, with both recruiting outlets ranking him as the 74th-best player overall out of the state of Florida.

The latest commitment to Penn State chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Duke, Wisconsin, Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and UCF. In addition to his recent visit to Penn State, Belgrave-Shorter also made a recent visit to Miami.

Belgrave-shorter joins his high school teammate Jon Mitchell, a four-star cornerback, in Penn State’s Class of 2024 lineup. Mitchell committed to Penn State on April 1.

Penn State’s Class of 2024 now includes eight players with the addition of Belgrave-Shorter.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story continues

More Recruiting!

Twitter reacts to Penn State basketball landing Ace Baldwin from transfer portal Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Four-star athlete Quinton Martin Penn State's Class of 2024 ranking boosted with latest four-star commitment Ex-Michigan State WR commit visits Penn State 3-star offensive lineman has Penn State in top 4

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire