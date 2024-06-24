Penn State storms ahead of Oklahoma and Texas A&M in recruiting predictions for four-star linebacker

It was once thought that Penn State securing a commitment from a four-star linebacker out of Texas might be a bit of an uphill battle. Perhaps it still is, but there could be some reason to begin feeling optimistic about Penn State’s chances of winning a commitment from Max Granville.

Granville is a four-star linebacker from Sugar Land, Texas, and Oklahoma has been considered the favorite for his commitment, as one might expect for the traditional southwestern powerhouse program in this particular region. But Penn State may be about to steal Granville from underneath Oklahoma’s noses as he approaches his decision date.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine has swung wildly in Penn State’s favor ahead of Oklahoma in the past 24 hours with four predictions from On3’s staff being cast for Penn State. Among those predictions made came from Steve Wiltfong, On3’s vice president of recruiting and transfer portal, and three others staffers including recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder, who always has a good pulse on the Penn State recruiting scene.

All four of these predictions were recorded Monday afternoon, suggesting Penn State is very close to getting a major commitment out of Texas. Penn State has gone from having the third-best odds of getting Granville’s commitment to the leader in the race with a 90.7% chance in their favor according to the updated On3 recruiting prediction machine calculations.

Granville was offered by Penn State in May 2023. He made an unofficial visit to Penn State in March of this year and took an official visit at the end of May. He has since been scheduled to officially visit USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma (this past weekend).

Stay tuned. Penn State’s recruiting class could be about to get a nice commitment.

