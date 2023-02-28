Penn State still has a shot to make a case for the NCAA Tournament
Penn State's hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament took a recent hit, but there is still a path to the madness with a strong finish.
United midfielder Casemiro was sent off after a VAR review of a mass melee.
The latest college conference expansion and realignment speculation? The Big Ten "isn't finished raiding the Pac-12."
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger debate how Alabama fans and administrators should feel about the potential of a deep March run through the NCAA Tournament amid controversy over Brandon Miller’s connection to murder in Tuscaloosa.
By Sam Dean at Ashton Gate
Jon Jones thinks his UFC 285 opponent Ciryl Gane is being overhyped.
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
The basketball vitality of one of the all-time greats — perhaps the all-time great — is in serious peril.
Last June, Warriors stars Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins went viral during the 2022 NBA Finals -- but not for any on-court theatrics.
North Carolina basketball remains in an uneasy situation for March Madness as it relates to the NCAA Tournament before the Duke game
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
The YouTube star turned boxer fell short in a points defeat to the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury on Sunday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirms that shortstop Gavin Lux has a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to miss the 2023 season.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla clearly had an issue with the officiating in Monday's loss to the Knicks, but he did his best to restrain his criticism after the game.
History was made in Monday night's game between the Bruins and Oilers at Rogers Place, and we're not talking about Connor McDavid joining the 50-goal club.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Klay Thompson improbably banked in a long 2-pointer from the corner in the Warriors' 109-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Houston stayed at No. 1 entering the final week of the regular season.
Charles Howell III and the Crushers won the individual and team titles at the first event of the season in Mayakoba
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider, like coach Pete Carroll, knew the question was coming. It took almost 19 minutes before Schneider was asked about TheAthletic.com’s report from last week that Russell Wilson made a me-or-them demand to ownership a year ago. “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Schneider said before a pause. “I’m [more]
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.