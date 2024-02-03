Penn State still in the mix for top five tight end

The recruitment of elite class of 2025 tight end Nate Roberts will certainly be one to monitor throughout the spring and summer.

Despite some analysts of 247Sports putting Crystal Ball picks in that the four-star will eventually land with Ohio State, there’s been some information shared by Tom Loy of 247Sports that Penn State is still a major contender Roberts (subscription required).

The tight end prospect is a 6’4″ 235-pound native of Oklahoma who is ranked as the 119th player in the 2025 class and No. 5 overall at his position by On3’s Industry Ranking.

He was once committed to Notre Dame before reopening his recruiting process.

According to Loy, he has narrowed his choices to the five schools of Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

Roberts will be taking a visit to Oregon this weekend after previously visiting Ohio State.

Again, the Buckeyes are seen as the massive favorites to land him based on those Crystal Ball picks and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine giving Ohio State a 74.5% chance pick up a commitment.

But he told Loy that he really likes Penn State and has developed a great relationship with tight ends coach Ty Howle. He’s been impressed with how the Nittany Lions develop tight ends and thinks they would be a great option for him with his NFL aspirations based on that development and usage rate.

James Franklin has played a major role in the recruitment of Roberts as well, making the tight end feel like he’s a top priority.

The plan is for Roberts to decide on his collegiate program before the start of his senior season in the fall. This will allow him to focus on playing his final year of high school football and then he’ll enroll with his university in January 2025.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire