Penn State stays hot from three in rout of Loyola

Just days after setting a program record for three-pointers made in a season-opening win, Penn State’s men’s basketball team kept draining from beyond the arc in a blowout victory over Loyolya on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State drained 16 three-pointers and got a balanced attack from across the lineup in a 90-65 victory over Loyola to improve to 2-0.

“I’m just proud of our guys for the second game in a row. How we played, the pace we played at, the maturity that we started the game with,” head coach Micah Shrewsberry said after the win. “That was the biggest thing that I talked to those guys about, is we want to be better every game we play. We want to get better. We don’t want to take any steps back, and I didn’t feel like we did that.”

Camren Wynter, a key transfer from Drexel, was Penn State’s leading scorer with 18 points and Myles Dread, Kebba Njie, and Seth Lundy each scored in double figures. Jalen Pickett was an assist machine with 11 assists in the game.

Penn State jumped out to an early lead on the strength of its three-point shooting but Loyola cut the Penn State lead to 21-19 with a run with just under nine minutes to play in the first half. Dread helped regain control with three three-pointers in the next five minutes to fuel a 14-4 Penn State run to help take a 40-29 halftime lead. Penn State kept Loyola at a healthy distance for the rest of the night.

With the 90 points scored on Thursday coupled with the 93 points scored in Penn State’s season-opening win against Winthrop, Penn State has scored 90 points in back-to-back games for the first time since December 2016. It is also the first time Penn State has hit 15 or more three-pointers in back-to-back games in program history.

A well-balanced team effort leads to another 25-point dub & a 2-0 start to the season 🤝#WeAre | https://t.co/eOktMypYk7 pic.twitter.com/ZwThEw107l — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 11, 2022

Next up for the Nittany Lions is a home game against Butler, of the Big East. Penn State hosts Butler in the 2022 Gavitt Games, an eight-0game series between schools from the Big Ten and Big East. Penn State is 1-2 all-time against Butler but has not faced the Bulldogs since 1992. Penn State is 2-1 in the Gavitt Games. The Big East won last year’s Gavitt Games, 6-2.

