Penn State starts off Class of 2024 with offensive lineman commitment

It is crystal clear Penn State has made a push to address the quality of the offensive line with the Class of 2023, but the continued effort is already spilling into the Class of 2024 for the Nittany Lions. And on Saturday, Penn State landed its first commitment for the Class of 2024 with offensive lineman Cooper Cousins giving James Franklin and his program his verbal commitment.

“I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and community for always supporting me,” Cousins said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. “I would also like to thank Coach Franklin and the staff for making this an easy decision for my family and I. I am excited to be a leader of the class of 2024, as I will be continuing to wear blue and white for PENN STAE FOOTBALL!”

Cousins is a 6′ 5″, 285-pound offensive tackle from Erie, giving Penn State an in-state recruit to kick things off for the Class of 2024. None of the recruiting platforms have gone so far as to rate the Class of 2024 prospects just yet, although, it may be worth noting that Cooper has recently been tabbed as one of the top offensive tackles in the state of Pennsylvania by PA Preps.

Cousins committed to Penn State after making a visit to the campus on Saturday, along with a number of current commitments to the Class of 2023 that included future offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and Joshua Miller. It is the second offensive lineman commitment of the weekend for Penn State, which added Anthony Donkoh to its Class of 2023 on Friday.

Story continues

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

This Penn State legend is joining the Wisconsin coaching staff Penn State recruiting: Four-star OL Chase Bisontis has Penn State in top 15 Penn State recruiting: Anthony Donkoh commits to Class of 2023 Micah Parsons tops ESPN's list of top rookies in 2021 Bill O'Brien rumors trending back to the NFL, but not as head coach Two Penn State Class of 2022 recruits upgraded to five-stars

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.