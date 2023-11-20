Penn State starting QB Drew Allar expected to play against Michigan State football

Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar left the team’s win over Rutgers on Saturday with an injury, but it is not considered serious and the team is expecting him to play Saturday versus Michigan State football in a highly-anticipated end-of-year match-up at Ford Field.

James Franklin addressed the injury and in his weekly press conference, and didn’t seem too concerned about it in either case.

Allar has thrown for 2,044 yards and 21 touchdowns this year and just one interception on the year.

