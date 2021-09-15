Penn State has a new starter on the offensive line

Penn State worked through the first two games of the season experimenting with a couple of different players in a few key positions. But as the Nittany Lions head into Week 3 of the season for a big matchup with the Auburn Tigers, Penn State head coach James Franklin has noted there is a new starter penciled in on the offensive line.

Eric Wilson is now being viewed by Franklin as the starting left guard heading into Week 3. Franklin provided that update during his Tuesday press conference but noted he still expects to use some form of rotation on the offensive line to help keep bodies fresh.

“Right now we have him as our starting left guard,” Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said Tuesday, as transcribed by Lions 247. “We also think we’ll rotate some other guys in there. I think he’s playing well, and getting comfortable, and getting adjusted to the speed and the size of the game at this level. We’ve been impressed with him.”

Wilson had some good moments in Penn State’s Week 2 win over Ball State, including being in position for some solid blocking on a screen pass to Jahan Dotson which resulted in a touchdown.

Wilson and the rest of the offensive line will have their work cut out for them this week against Auburn. The Tigers have some good threats on the defensive line looking to feast and make life miserable for Sean Clifford. This could be Penn State’s biggest test in the trenches yet.

