Penn State spring football: quarterback preview

After years of consistency in the quarterback position, 2023 ushers in a new era for Penn State as they have a youth movement at the position.

Sean Clifford is attempting a career in the NFL after four years as the start for Penn State, meanwhile, former 5-star recruit Drew Allar looks to take the reigns as a sophomore. Backing him up though is the definition of inexperience which further pushes the importance of the role that Allar will play this year.

From Allar to the new faces on campus, let this be your quarterback preview for Spring football in 2023.

Drew Allar

Measurables: 6’5″/238 lbs.

Year: Sophomore

Expected Role: Starting Quarterback

Drew Allar is the most hyped and anticipated starting quarterback in program history since Christan Hackenberg in 2013. Ten years later we get Allar who steps in for the veteran and consistent Sean Clifford. Allar has even been getting some early Heisman Trophy discussion as well.

Penn State has a mid-tier passing defense scheduled for them in 2023 which should give him some success in 2023. Penn State hasn’t had a true dual-threat quarterback in quite some time so we can also expect the offense to look different this year. They have got the skill players around him for success, all that is left is for Allar to dive into the deep end of the pool and start swimming.

Beau Pribula

Measurables: 6’2″/198 lbs.

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Expected Role: Backup Quarterback

When Christian Veilleux decided to transfer earlier this year, it left the backup job open for the taking and it seems that will be going to Beau Pribula. The redshirt freshman fits more of the mold of the Penn State quarterbacks we have grown accustomed to seeing. He reminds me personally of Trace McSorley due to his size and skill set.

Hopefully, Allar can play all year and if he can then we may just have a quality backup in Pribula. If he does get thrown into the starting role for whatever reason he should be able to manage against lesser opponents but may be in trouble against the tougher teams in the Big Ten.

Jaxon Smolik

Measurables: 6’1″/205 lbs.

Year: Freshman

Expected Role: Third String Quarterback

Jaxon Smolik finds himself as the new bushy-tailed, wide-eyed freshman quarterback on campus and he has tremendous talent to learn behind in 2023 and beyond. While it is incredibly unlikely for him to be seen on the field outside of the Spring game, he will be getting all the mental reps against a tough defense in practice.

His main role will also be to serve as the scout team quarterback which will help the team even more than he can imagine this year.

