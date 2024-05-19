Penn State splits results at Bryan-College Station regional, sees season end

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A middle-inning outburst helped Penn State outslug Albany Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions saw their season come to an end in a rematch with Texas State during the regional’s nightcap.

After Penn State topped the Great Danes 9-3, the Nittany Lions were doubled up by the Bobcats 8-4.

Liana Jones swatted a fifth-inning grand slam to put Penn State up 7-3. Penn State also got deep balls from Maddie Gordon and Michela Barbanente against Great Danes pitchers Wendi Hammond and Kate Powers.

Albany’s Morgan Petty chased in all three of her team’s runs.

Against Texas State, the Nittany Lions led 3-2 after plating three runs in the bottom of the fourth as Audree Mendoza parked a three-run home run. The Bobcats regained the lead in the fifth thanks to run-scoring singles from Sara Vanderford and Piper Randolph.

Up 4-3 in the sixth, Randolph’s grand slam to left field dropped the curtain on the Nittany Lions.