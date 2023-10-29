Penn State special teams enjoy productive afternoon in comeback win

Oct. 28—STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's special teams enjoyed a solid afternoon Saturday, despite the struggles of the offense and the defense in the 33-24 win over Indiana.

Nick Singleton returned a kickoff 50 yards, Alex Felkins kicked a 50-yard field goal and KJ Winston recovered a muffed punt.

The Nittany Lions' kicking game could have been even better, but Daequan Hardy's 86-yard punt return for a touchdown was nullified by a block in the back penalty.

Singleton had his longest kickoff return of the season in the second quarter when he burst up the middle and was tripped up by Indiana kicker Chris Freeman. He wouldn't admit that the kicker made the tackle.

"I gotta watch that on film," Singleton said. "Shoutout to my whole return unit. They did a great job. I just gotta trust my speed. I kind of slipped. I gotta watch it. I'm kind of mad about it."

On offense, Singleton carried 15 times for 50 yards and one touchdown and caught five passes for 31 yards.

Winston recovered a fumble by punt returner Camden Jordan at the Indiana 32 in the first quarter. Penn State converted it into Drew Allar's 8-yard touchdown pass to backup tight end Khalil Dinkins.

Later in the first quarter, Hardy fielded James Evans' punt at the Penn State 14, broke a couple tackles and ran up the middle. But Kolin Dinkins was called for the penalty.

Early in the second quarter, Felkins missed a 51-yard field goal before he drilled a 50-yarder as time ran out in the first half for a 17-14 lead. Felkins also hit all four of his PATs.

In addition, punter Riley Thompson averaged 49 yards on six kicks.

Injury report: Penn State played without defensive end Chop Robinson, who left the Ohio State game last week with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Dani Dennis-Sutton started in his place and finished with six tackles and a late strip sack.

Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace left Saturday's game in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. Former Downingtown West star Drew Shelton replaced him at right tackle and finished the game.

JB Nelson, who had been the starter at left guard, saw his first action since sustaining an undisclosed injury last month at Northwestern. Vega Ioane started at that position, but Nelson saw extensive action.

Military appreciation: Penn State sophomore wide receiver Kaden Saunders carried the American flag onto the field for Military Appreciation Day and handed it to his father, Anthony, a U.S. Army veteran.

Saunders' father served 27.5 years and rose to the rank of master sergeant.