Penn State snapshot profile: No. 33 Dani Dennis-Sutton

The next player is Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of Penn State’s highly coveted recruits coming out of Maryland.

It is fairly likely Sutton sees the field early next season, as Penn State’s defensive line might have depth, but Sutton’s talent could likely get him to see the field at some point in the 2022 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Owings Mills, MD

Height: 6′-5″

Weight: 250 lbs.

247 Sports Composite Ranking

[4-star] | [No. 7 DL in the nation} | [No. 1 DL in the state of Maryland]

High School Athletic Career

Sutton was a dominant force in high school, with multiple offers from around the country, including Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M, before committing to Penn State.

He played in both the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl, where he was able to showcase his talents against several other top recruits in the country.

Sutton also played basketball in high school. He wasn’t quite as dominant in basketball like he was and is in football. But Sutton’s athleticism certainly did not go unnoticed throughout his time in high school.

Commitment Announcement

Penn State family! I’m ready to come up there 😁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/1vALWT2HtM — Dani Dennis-Sutton (@thedanidennis) January 25, 2022

Depth Chart Overview

As mentioned, it’s likely Sutton could see some playing time early for Penn State. If that isn’t the case, there is a very good chance he could compete for a starting job in his second year with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s defensive line is headlined by [autotag]PJ Mustipher[/autotag] and [autotag]Nick Tarburton[/autotag] (pictured, above). Outside of those two, there are plenty of unproven players that Sutton will be in the mix of.

Sutton’s talent won’t go unnoticed at Penn State, as his athleticism and high football IQ are impressive and should translate well at the collegiate level.

