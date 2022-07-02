Penn State snapshot profile: No. 92 Smith Vilbert

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Smith Vilbert is coming off a 2021 season that saw 12 appearances as a redshirt sophomore, including one start for the Nittany Lions. Vilbert continue to gain experience and develop as a resourceful defensive lineman and could very well be involved in the game plan this fall for new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Preseason Player Profile

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: Monsey, NY

Height: 6′-6″

Weight: 260 lb

247Sports Composite Ranking

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

[3 stars] | [No. 14 recruit in New Jesrey] | [No. 39 strongside DE in nation]

Class in 2021: Redshirt sophomore

Career Stats

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Year G Solo Total Sacks TFL FF FR 2019 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2020 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2021 9 3 3 0 1 0 0

Depth Chart Overview

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

What Penn State does at the defensive end positions this season is one of the biggest questions facing new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and head coach James Franklin. Penn State has a solid fixture on one end with [autotag]Nick Tarburton[/autotag] expected to secure a starting job. But the return of a healthy [autotag]Adisa Isaac[/autotag] and the addition of Maryland transfer [autotag]Chop Robinson[/autotag] gives Penn State some potential options on the opposite side of the line. And Smith Vilbert has his own case to be considered as an option.

The future of the defensive end position looks interesting as well with Vilbert continuing to develop and the Class of 2022 addition of [autotag]Dani Dennis-Sutton[/autotag] alongside the transfer of Robinson. That trio of players will figure to be locking down the ends in 2023.

