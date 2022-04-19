Penn State Snapshot Profile: No. 14 Sean Clifford

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Penn State’s offense will once again start in the hands of its veteran starting quarterback, Sean Clifford. Clifford made the decision to return for one more season and he is already taking advantage of it by serving as a mentor for the young quarterbacks on the roster and launching his own NIL agency to help other student-athletes capitalize on themselves in the new era of collegiate athletics.

Here’s. look at Clifford, Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback in 2022.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Ht: 6-2

Wt: 216

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [7] | [8]

Class in 2021: Redshirt Senior

Career Stats

Year G Cmp Att INT Yards TDs Rating 2018 4 5 7 0 195 2 399.71 2019 12 189 319 7 2,654 23 148.54 2020 9 152 251 9 1,883 16 137.45 2021 12 247 396 6 2,912 20 134.41

Depth Chart Overview

The moment Sean Clifford announced he would be returning for another season, he was easily the most likely pick to be the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions in 2022. Clifford already has three seasons of starting experience under his belt, and that will go on to be four years once the new season gets underway.

The big question facing Clifford and Penn State this season is whether or not he will end the season as Penn State’s starting quarterback. It is possible we have seen the best of what Clifford has to offer, and he has been beaten up a few times by opposing defenses breaking through an unstable offensive line. If Clifford is knocked out or Penn State struggles, the calls for freshman [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag] will only grow louder from fans.

Allar is one of the top passers from the Class of 2022 and his future at Penn State is likely destined to be the successor to Clifford when the time comes. Allar has fans excited about the future of the Penn State offense and many are already anticipating seeing something fresh at the quarterback position.

Penn State also has [autotag]Christian Veilleux[/autotag] back after a brief splash last season, and the Nittany Lions also added [autotag]Beau Pribula[/autotag] in the most recent recruiting class as well.

