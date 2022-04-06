Penn State Snapshot Profile: No. 2 Keaton Ellis

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Keaton Ellis is a player to watch in 2022 as he looks to move into a key role in the Penn State defense. Ellis got a taste of a larger role in the defense while stepping into a bigger role during the bowl game last season. The homegrown product right from State College enters his fourth season at Penn State with big expectations and a standard tp live up to.

Preseason Player Profile

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown: State College, PA

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

247Sports Composite Ranking

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

[4-stars] | [No. 2 in Pennsylvania] | [No. 31 cornerback]

Class in 2021: [Sophomore]

Career Stats

Year G Tackles TFL Sacks Int PD FF 2019 13 18 0 0 0 2 3 2020 6 12 1 0 1 3 0 2021 9 12 0 0 0 1 0

Depth Chart Overview

esse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s entire secondary looks to be in pretty solid shape this upcoming season even after a couple of key departures to the NFL. Keaton Ellis has already moved from one position to another, moving from cornerback to safety last spring and seeing his role expand out of need in the Outback Bowl last season.

Ellis is a leading candidate to secure a starting job at safety alongside returning Ji’Ayir Brown.

1

1