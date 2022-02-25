Penn State a slight favorite on senior night vs. Northwestern
Penn State men’s basketball will close out its home schedule this weekend with a pair of games as the Big Ten schedule winds down. On Friday night, the Nittany Lions will host the Northwestern Wildcats as the program honors its seniors on senior night in the Bryce Jordan Center. They will do so as a slight favorite against the visiting Wildcats according to the updated lines from Tipico.
Penn State won the previous meeting with Northwestern in early January, 74-70. It is the only road game Penn State has won in Big Ten play this season, but they certainly had to fight for it in Evanston at the beginning of the calendar year.
Penn State has fared much better at home in Happy Valley, and the matchup is in their favor on Friday night. Here are the latest odds from Tipico
Updated Odds for Penn State vs Northwestern via Tipico:
Penn State -1.5 (-112)
Northwestern +1.5 (110)
Penn State moneyline: -135
Northwestern moneyline: -+110
Over 128.5 (-112)
Under 128.5 (108)
All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
