Penn State signs consensus top 10 Class of 2022

After the early signing period expired, every major recruiting service had Penn State ranked with a top 10 recruiting class for the Class of 2022. Now, after the first day of the late signing period has ended, the Nittany Lions remain with a consensus top 10 recruiting class.

Not a whole lot changed with Penn State’s final class ranking, or any other school’s ranking for that matter, since the early signing period. This was to be expected. And although Penn State did pick up an offensive lineman on the first day of the late signing period, it wasn’t the kind of addition to change the entire outlook of what is already highly-regarded as a sizzling recruiting class.

Penn State’s recruiting class is ranked either No. 6 or No. 7 depending on which recruiting outlet you prefer. No matter which recruiting coverage you read or follow, the general reaction is Penn State and head coach James Franklin did a terrific job of amassing some high-quality pieces for its future roster, including running back Nicholas Singleton, quarterback Drew Allar, and defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Here is an updated look at where Penn State is ranked nationally according to the recruiting outlets the morning after the late national signing day;

247Sports: No. 6

On3: No. 7

Rivals: No. 7

ESPN: No. 6

Penn State’s Class of 2022 added plenty of quality to the roster across the roster and it has a bright future ahead of itself with high expectations for Franklin and the entire program. But the focus has already shifted to the Class of 2023 for the Nittany Lions, with a class that is already focused heavily on improving the offensive line.

Video highlights of each member of Penn State football's Class of 2022

Big board: Penn State's 2022 football recruiting class by position

