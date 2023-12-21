Penn State signee Ethan Grunkemeyer gets high praise from On3

During the recruiting process of Ethan Grunkemeyer, he was not viewed as a highly touted prospect. He began as a three-star quarterback and was largely considered a depth type of piece for Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class.

At the time he committed, he was rated as the 41st quarterback in the class according to On3’s industry rankings.

He is now rated as No. 8 on the day he signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions.

It was a meteoric rise for Grunkemeyer who continued to grow throughout the spring and summer, showcasing his talent that caught the eye of high school talent evaluators.

Now, he’s getting some high praise from Charles Power of On3 who gave out superlatives to the quarterbacks in the class of 2024. Grunkemeyer was tabbed as the QB who has the “best mechanics.”

“Ethan Grunkemeyer is one of the most natural passers in the 2024 cycle. The Penn State signee showed his live arm and fluid mechanics on the camp circuit over the summer and was a standout at the Elite 11 Finals,” Power wrote in his evaluation.

This time period was really when the Ohio native started to turn heads. He kept getting invited back to elite camps across the country, joining others in the class who were widely considered top prospects.

“He carried that momentum onto the field as a senior, where he was one of the most improved 2024 quarterbacks during the fall. Grunkemeyer had by far the best season of his high school career as a senior, completing 66.3% of his passes for 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns against nine interceptions while leading Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy on a playoff run,” Power added.

Grunkemeyer now is a consensus four-star athlete by all four of the major recruiting sites. On3’s industry rankings have him 111th best player in the country.

“The smooth release, strong arm and overall coordination have been evident over the past nine months,” Power wrote, which contributed to Grunkemeyer earning this superlative.

Now, he’ll enter Penn State’s crowded quarterback room with the opportunity to become a future starter if he continues to grow like he has this past summer.

