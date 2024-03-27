Penn State set to host elite former Michigan commit this summer

Penn State is going to have a busy spring and summer as they attempt to keep adding elite recruits to their class of 2025.

As it stands right now, they have 11 commitments that puts them at No. 5 in rankings according to 247Sports.

It’s a good start for the Nittany Lions, but with the Big Ten expanding and welcoming in four new top schools from the Pac-12 conference heading into the 2024-25 season, they’ll be looking for as many good, young players as possible.

Penn State was able to get themselves back into the running for an elite 2025 cornerback following a decommitment from Michigan after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.

According to Sean Fitz of On3, consensus four-star Chris Ewald has locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 21.

This is a great sign for the Nittany Lions.

Ewald, a Florida native, initially decommitted from the Wolverines back in January to re-open his recruitment. Since then, he’s been visiting a number of schools across the country in the SEC and Big Ten.

Penn State has maintained contact with the 5’11”, 165-pounder even after his commitment, getting themselves back in the picture to land the four-star.

“I have to find the place where I feel most comfortable. It will come down to the environment, coaching and things like that,” Ewald told On3.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Miami Hurricanes as huge favorites to earn a commitment from the four-star, giving them a 86.7% chance.

Based on proximity, this makes sense, but Penn State has also shown an ability to recruit the state of Florida well in the past and the addition of new defensive coordinator Tom Allen and his Florida connections could help tremendously going forward.

This will be an interesting process to follow as Ewald is set to visit multiple elite schools in the coming months before making his decision.

