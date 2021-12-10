Penn State sees third player enter NCAA transfer portal

The transfer portal season is hitting high gear, but things have been relatively quiet early on for Penn State. But a third player from Happy Valley has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal this week. BAckup offensive guard Des Holmes is reportedly the newest addition to the transfer portal, as first reported by Sean Fitz of Lions 247 this week. The news of Holmes entering the transfer portal was also reported by On3.

Penn State reserve offensive lineman Des Holmes has entered the Transfer Portal, sources have confirmed to @247SportsPortal. A redshirt senior, he'll play his last available year elsewhere. https://t.co/cRGlkob4NY @247Sports — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) December 8, 2021

Holmes is a redshirt senior who appeared in 10 games for the Nittany Lions in 2021. Those appearances came as a backup offensive lineman or on special teams, so it would appear this entry into the transfer portal may be about finding a more meaningful role before exhausting his eligibility once and for all.

The offensive line is certainly a concern in the offseason after a challenging year blocking for the running game and seeing quarterback Sean Clifford get roughed up against some more physical defensive lines this season. The offensive line, collectively, must improve for Penn State to once again be a team capable of being in the Big Ten championship conversation. And losing depth on the offensive line is never ideal. However, Penn State does have something to look forward to with the unit with some younger options getting their feet wet at times this season.

Players may enter their name in the NCAA’s transfer portal database to officially be open to recruitment by potential transfer options. While this allows players to have the opportunity to freely evaluate their options, a player may always pull their name at their current school and remain where they are. However, once a player enters his name in the transfer portal, a coach and program may make that player’s scholarship available for another player or recruit.

We’ll wait to see what the future holds for Holmes. He joins safeties Tyler Rudolph and Enzo Jennings in the transfer portal.

